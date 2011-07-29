Three IPOs, Two With Strong Pricing

Well, two out of three ain’t bad, as they say.

Teavana and The Chefs’ Warehouse both debuted this morning with upsized initial public offerings. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, on the other hand, priced below its proposed range.

Following a strong IPO for Dunkin’ Brands yesterday, Teavana showed there is continued interest in the consumer space, pricing at $17, well above the proposed range of $13 to $15. The Chefs’ Warehouse fell at the midpoint of its $14-to-$16 range (at $15), raising $135 mn in its IPO. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, however, priced at $15, failing to reach the low end of its proposed range ($15.50 to $17.50).

Source: Renaissance Capital (WAIR), (CHEF), (TEA)



