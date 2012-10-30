Three Images That Perfectly Sum Up The Jets' Miserable Season

Cork Gaines

The Jets were blown out at home, losing to the Dolphins 30-9 in a game that wasn’t even that close. And now the Jets have lost four of their last five and barring a miracle, have effectively been eliminated from the playoff hunt at 3-5 and in last place in the AFC East.

Here are two fans shown during yesterday’s debacle that perfectly explain the hurt being felt by Jets Nation.

This poor kid…

New York Jets fan

Photo: CBS Sports

This guy should replace Fireman Ed as the unofficial team cheerleader…

New York Jets fan

Photo: CBS Sports

There really is just one thing left for fans to do…

New York Jets fan

Photo: CBS Sports

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.