Three Images That Perfectly Sum Up The Jets' Miserable Season

The Jets were blown out at home, losing to the Dolphins 30-9 in a game that wasn’t even that close. And now the Jets have lost four of their last five and barring a miracle, have effectively been eliminated from the playoff hunt at 3-5 and in last place in the AFC East.



Here are two fans shown during yesterday’s debacle that perfectly explain the hurt being felt by Jets Nation.

This poor kid…

Photo: CBS Sports

This guy should replace Fireman Ed as the unofficial team cheerleader…

Photo: CBS Sports

There really is just one thing left for fans to do…

Photo: CBS Sports

