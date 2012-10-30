Three Images That Perfectly Sum Up The Jets' Miserable Season

The Jets were blown out at home, losing to the Dolphins 30-9 in a game that wasn’t even that close. And now the Jets have lost four of their last five and barring a miracle, have effectively been eliminated from the playoff hunt at 3-5 and in last place in the AFC East.
Here are two fans shown during yesterday’s debacle that perfectly explain the hurt being felt by Jets Nation.
This poor kid…
Photo: CBS Sports
This guy should replace Fireman Ed as the unofficial team cheerleader…
Photo: CBS Sports
There really is just one thing left for fans to do…
Photo: CBS Sports
