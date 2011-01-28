Three Guys You've Never Heard Of Weigh W.H. Bids

Photo: AP

U.S. Senator John Thune of South Dakota will decide soon whether he is running in the 2012 Republican presidential primaries, Politico reports. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told Politico he thinks Thune should seek the GOP nomination.Jon Huntsman, the U.S. Ambassador to China, is “leaning towards” running for the 2012 GOP presidential nomination, according to Politico. Huntsman, a former governor of Utah, has put together a team led by former McCain aide John Weaver.



But Tea Party favourite U.S. Rep. Mike Pence, R-Ind., announced today that he will not make a 2012 White House bid. Pence suggested he will run for governor in Indiana, according to CBS.

