China's Three Gorges Dam Can Now Generate As Much Power As 15 Nuclear Reactors

China officially activated the last 32 generators of its massive Three Gorges Dam yesterday, forcing more than 70,000 cubic meters of water a second into its reservoir.



According to The Daily Mail, the dam now produces the same amount of energy as 15 nuclear reactors.

At peak capcity it will power three per cent of China, reducing the country’s dependence on coal.

The country spent more than $37 billion on the project, substantially above original cost estimates. Adding to the capital constraints was the need to relocate as many as 1.3 million people.

In total, 13 cities, 140 towns, and 1,600 villages have been submerged under the system’s reservoir.

Here’s the dam in action:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.