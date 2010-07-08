17 Earthshaking facts about the Three Gorges Dam and China's next even bigger water project

Photo: Britrob via Flickr

Not sure how China’s Three Gorges Dam affects you? Consider this: It will literally slow the rotation of the planet.In 10 years China has built the biggest ever hydroelectric dam and started an even more elaborate and expensive scheme to divert freshwater across 1,000 miles. On these two controversial projects — worth together over $100 billion — China’s future depends.



