Three Goldman Traders Are Starting A Hedge Fund, And One Of Them Has Some Sweet Political Connections

Three former Goldman Sachs prop traders are teaming up to form a hedge fund, and one of them has some fame to his name—unrelated to the Goldman star on his resume.Marc Mezvinsky, who is married to former first daughter Chelsea Clinton, will be teaming up with Bennett Grau and Mark Mallon to start Eaglevale Partners, Bloomberg reported. The global macro fund is currently in the investor fundraising stages, and they plan to start trading in the beginning of 2012.



Mezvinsky left Goldman in 2008 to work at 3G Capital—known for being the investment firm that bought out Burger King. He left 3G Capital in May this year, amid rumours that he was planning on starting his own hedge fund. Looks like that turned out to be true.

Grau and Mallon reportedly left Goldman Sachs earlier this year as the bank closed down its prop desks in anticipation of stricter financial regulations and the looming implementation of the Volcker Rule.

There’s also a large discrepancy among the ages of the trio, which could make for some interesting dynamic. Grau is 62, Mallon is 45 and Mezvinsky is 33.

