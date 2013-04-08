Three GIFs That Show Why Queens Park Rangers Are The Worst Team In The Premier League

Cork Gaines

Queens Park Rangers were tied for last in the English Premier League entering today’s action. And with just six matches remaining, they are likely headed for a demotion out of England’s top league.

Watching QPR today it is clear why they will be playing in the second division next season, blowing a late 1-0 lead to Wigan Athletic, another club in danger of relegation, and losing a chance at three important points in the standings.

It started when QPR lost one of their top scorers, Bobby Zamora, who foolishly challenged a simple inbounds throw and ended up hitting an opponent in the face with his boot. Zamora was given a red card…

Later on, Adel Taarabt had a shot to set up a go-ahead goal on a free kick and instead unleashed one of the worst free kicks you will ever see…

And finally, in the last minute of stoppage time, QPR surrendered the game-tying goal on a free kick when Taarabt (#10) ducked out of the way of the ball instead of blocking it…

