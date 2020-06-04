3 ultra-rare Ferraris sold for more than $2 million each at auction without anyone seeing them in person

RM Sotheby’s auctioned off a Ferrari 288 GTO, F50, and Enzo on May 21.

All three cars fetched more than $US2 million apiece.

The entire auction was held online-only, and RM Sotheby’s believed that it could be the first auction company to sell a car worth more than $US2 million online.

Total auction sales totaled $US16,385,738.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

With the end of the COVID-19 pandemic nowhere in sight, many are consigned to largely staying at home and browsing life through the window of the internet. At least there are online car auctions to flip through.

RM Sotheby’s hosted its Driving Into Summer online-only auction last month, which opened May 21 and ran through May 29. Because of the pandemic, it was the company’s first consignment-based collector car auction held exclusively online.

Three cars that headlined this particular auction. They were iconic Ferraris: a 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO, a 1995 Ferrari F50, and a 2003 Ferrari Enzo. All three fetched well over $US2 million apiece.

“I believe we’ll be the first [auction company] to sell a car worth $US2 million-plus online,” Gord Duff, RM Sotheby’s global head of auctions, told Robb Report recently.

An RM Sotheby’s spokesperson backed up Duff’s claims, telling Business Insider that to the best of the company’s knowledge, “no other auction house has sold a car at this value in a dedicated, online-only collector car auction.”

In total, RM Sotheby’s raised $US16,385,738 in sales during the Driving into Summer online-only auction. The Ferrari Enzo indeed became what the auction house claims is the “most valuable car sold in a dedicated online-only collector car auction to date.” It sold for $US2.6 million.

Not too far behind that were the 288 GTO and the F50, which sold for $US2.3 million and $US2.2 million respectively. You can take a look at a list of the complete results here.

The auction house says more than 80 cars were available.

Auction house RM Sotheby’s hosted its Driving Into Summer auction last month and it was online only due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karissa Hosek/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 2003 Ferrari Enzo.

But going online only isn’t the worst thing for RM Sotheby’s.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1995 Ferrari F50.

With three Ferraris that fetched over $US2 million each, the company broke auction records.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO.

RM Sotheby’s told Business Insider that to the best of its knowledge, “no other auction house has sold a car at this value in a dedicated, online-only collector car auction.”

First up is this 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO, which sold for $US2.3 million.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO.

It is one of just 272 ever made.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO.

It also has optional air-conditioning and power windows. A luxury!

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO.

The 288 was originally built so Ferrari could enter the Group B rally championship.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO.

As Road & Track tells it, Group B was a set of rally regulations in the 1980s that more or less prioritised speed over safety.

Ultimately, Group B was cancelled before the 288 got to do any factory-backed racing. But Ferrari carried on building the car for consumer production anyway.

It has a tiny, 2.8-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that makes 400 horsepower.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO.

It also boasted the ability to go 189 mph.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO.

That’s impressive even in 2020.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO.

The interior is pretty bare with black leather.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO.

And a gated manual shifter.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO.

But the whole point of this car isn’t luxury, it’s for driving.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO.

People who have driven it say it’s incredible.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO.

Road & Track‘s Sam Smith once wrote, “You become comfortable with it, and then you toe a bit too much into the boost and it turns into a tail-happy weirdo with far too much soul and this kind of grumbling exhaust note that just begs you to do silly things. … This thing is great. It’s friendly but eminently fearsome, drivable but perfectly involving. I want. I want, I want, I want.”

Same, bud, same.

Anyone want to buy a girl a present? The time is now.

Then there’s this 1995 Ferrari F50, which sold for $US2.2 million.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1995 Ferrari F50.

Of the 349 made, this is the second one.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1995 Ferrari F50.

It shows just 3,371 miles on the clock.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1995 Ferrari F50.

It represents one of Ferrari’s flagship V12 halo cars.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1995 Ferrari F50.

That naturally aspirated V12 makes 512 horsepower and has an 8,000-rpm redline.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1995 Ferrari F50.

And the car has a manual transmission!

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1995 Ferrari F50.

To keep the weight down, the F50 uses a carbon-fibre tub in its chassis structure.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1995 Ferrari F50.

The interior is also very bare bones, so passengers don’t forget this is a lightweight car meant for speed.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1995 Ferrari F50.

You have to manually roll the windows up and down.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1995 Ferrari F50.

All in all, the F50 weighs just over 3,000 pounds.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1995 Ferrari F50.

This is the Ferrari that apparently straddled the raw Ferraris of the past and the technological ones of the present.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1995 Ferrari F50.

A 2003 Ferrari Enzo was also available and sold for $US2.6 million.

Karissa Hosek/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 2003 Ferrari Enzo.

It has fewer than 1,250 miles on the clock.

Karissa Hosek/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 2003 Ferrari Enzo.

This is the last V12 Ferrari halo car to be offered with just a naturally aspirated engine.

Karissa Hosek/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 2003 Ferrari Enzo.

Its successor, the Ferrari LaFerrari, makes do with a hybrid powertrain.

Karissa Hosek/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 2003 Ferrari Enzo.

The Enzo also uses a carbon-fibre tub for lightness and rigidity.

Karissa Hosek/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 2003 Ferrari Enzo.

It was designed to look like an open-wheel race car.

Karissa Hosek/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 2003 Ferrari Enzo.

Visually, its shapes aren’t always congruent with each other.

Karissa Hosek/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 2003 Ferrari Enzo.

But you cannot deny how striking it is.

Karissa Hosek/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 2003 Ferrari Enzo.

Aside from the Ferraris, there’s this 1934 Packard Twelve Convertible Victoria.

Gabor Mayer/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1934 Packard Twelve Convertible Victoria.

I can’t say I’ve much love for the pre-war classics, but this would be pretty baller to drive around in.

Gabor Mayer/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1934 Packard Twelve Convertible Victoria.

There’s a V12 engine along with a V-shaped radiator shell.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1934 Packard Twelve Convertible Victoria.

The wood and leather used inside make it look like a gorgeous boat cabin.

Gabor Mayer/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1934 Packard Twelve Convertible Victoria.

This example recently underwent a complete restoration, so it looks great.

Gabor Mayer/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1934 Packard Twelve Convertible Victoria.

Here’s a 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe by Ellena.

Juan Martinez/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe by Ellena.

It’s a slightly modified version of a Ferrari 250 GT, built by a firm called Ellena.

Juan Martinez/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe by Ellena.

Ellena built 50 modified cars but there are fewer than 40 in existence today.

Juan Martinez/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe by Ellena.

It has a 3.0-litre V12 and drum brakes.

Juan Martinez/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe by Ellena.

And the interior is green!

Juan Martinez/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe by Ellena.

You can’t really get better than the 1959 Maserati 3500 GT by Touring.

Juan Martinez/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1959 Maserati 3500 GT.

Not only is the colour beautiful, but it also enhances the classical beauty of 1950s car design.

Juan Martinez/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1959 Maserati 3500 GT.

This particular car was restored in the late 2000s.

Juan Martinez/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1959 Maserati 3500 GT.

This go-kart looking thing is a 1965 Shelby 427 S/C Cobra 4000 Series.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1965 Shelby 427 S/C Cobra 4000 Series.

It’s got the shape of a British roadster, but it’s powered by American muscle.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1965 Shelby 427 S/C Cobra 4000 Series.

That muscle takes the form of a 496-cubic-inch V8 that makes an estimated 650 horsepower.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1965 Shelby 427 S/C Cobra 4000 Series.

This particular car was completed in 2017.

There are many replicas of these cars running around; this is the real thing.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1965 Shelby 427 S/C Cobra 4000 Series.

Oh, and also: it only has two (2) miles on its odometer.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1965 Shelby 427 S/C Cobra 4000 Series.

This pristine white example is a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray 427/390 Convertible.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray 427/390 Convertible.

It’s from the second generation of the Corvette, called the C2.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray 427/390 Convertible.

It’s powered by a 427-cubic-inch V8 that makes 390 horsepower.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray 427/390 Convertible.

And there’s a four-speed manual transmission.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray 427/390 Convertible.

To read more about Corvettes, go here.

Next up is a 1989 Porsche 911 Speedster.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1989 Porsche 911 Speedster.

It is only one of 819 built for the North American market.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1989 Porsche 911 Speedster.

The 911 Speedster was built as a limited-edition celebration of the 356 Speedsters from the 1950s.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1989 Porsche 911 Speedster.

It uses a 911 Turbo-specific chassis.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1989 Porsche 911 Speedster.

It’s based on the 3.2-litre 911 Carrera.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1989 Porsche 911 Speedster.

It displays just 41 original miles.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1989 Porsche 911 Speedster.

Then, there’s this 2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello.

Ted7.com Photography/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello.

If you have a thing for front-engined Ferrari grand tourers that aren’t red, this is the car for you.

Ted7.com Photography/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello.

There are 10,701 miles on the clock, so it’s a car that’s been driven.

Ted7.com Photography/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello.

Not merely a garage queen.

Ted7.com Photography/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello.

As a side note, these are some of the most gorgeous photos of a car I’ve ever seen.

Ted7.com Photography/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello.

This silver 2005 Ferrari Superamerica definitely shows some restraint.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 2005 Ferrari Superamerica.

It has less than 3,500 miles on the clock.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 2005 Ferrari Superamerica.

And it has a really beautiful colour combination.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 2005 Ferrari Superamerica.

This would be a nice car to take on California’s Pacific Coast Highway.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 2005 Ferrari Superamerica.

The 2006 Ford GT Heritage was built specially to celebrate the legendary Ford GT40.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 2006 Ford GT Heritage.

The GT40s raced successfully at Le Mans in the 1960s.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 2006 Ford GT Heritage.

The Ford GT was Ford’s tribute to the race cars in the 2000s.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 2006 Ford GT Heritage.

The first-generation GTs are powered by a 5.4-litre, supercharged V8.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 2006 Ford GT Heritage.

They make 550 horsepower.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 2006 Ford GT Heritage.

The Heritage edition was launched in 2006, the GT’s final model year.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 2006 Ford GT Heritage.

It’s finished in Heritage Blue with Epic Orange stripes.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 2006 Ford GT Heritage.

It’s a look that’s inspired by the Gulf Oil livery on the Le Mans-winning GT40.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 2006 Ford GT Heritage.

This particular GT was the last Heritage example built.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 2006 Ford GT Heritage.

The Ford GT returned more than 10 years later with the 2017 Ford GT.

Kevin Uy/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 2017 Ford GT.

Ford famously held an application process for people who wanted to buy one.

Kevin Uy/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’sCourtesy of RM Sotheby’s 2017 Ford GT.

Buyers were legally forbidden from reselling their GTs until after two years of ownership.

Kevin Uy/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 2017 Ford GT.

The new GT has a twin-turbocharged V6.

Kevin Uy/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 2017 Ford GT.

It puts out 647 horsepower.

Kevin Uy/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 2017 Ford GT.

And has a top speed of 216 mph.

Kevin Uy/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 2017 Ford GT.

What’s cool is that the seats are fixed for ideal weight distribution, so the pedals and steering wheel move instead.

Kevin Uy/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 2017 Ford GT.

Yellow’s a good colour for it.

Kevin Uy/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 2017 Ford GT.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.