The perfect company logo should have these 3 key features

Neuro-Insight CEO, Heather Andrew spoke with Business Insider about what key features a logo should have to be most effective.

She picked 3 key areas to focus on: colours, shapes, and sounds.

She said: “Iconic triggers we look at which the brain uses to identify brands are things like colours, shapes and sounds. So the most effective logos are the ones that pull as many of those levers as possible.

“Logos that have a consistent shape and a consistent colour do very well.”

Watch and follow how and why these 3 key features make the perfect company logo.

Produced by David Ibekwe. Camera by Leon Siciliano.

