Three FBI cars are parked outside Loch Capital right now, according to Dealbreaker, which got a picture of one of the FBI badges.



It looks like someone ventured bravely outside and snapped this –> picture of the FBI badge in the windshield of one of the three cars.

Loch Capital, if you remember, is the latest hedge fund involved in today’s FBI raid.

The FBI are raiding funds involved in the huge insider trading investigation announced this weekend.

