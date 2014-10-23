Three Family Members Are Dead After A Neighbourhood Feud In Logan, Victoria

Three people from the same family are dead and a man has been arrested after a neighbourhood dispute in rural Victoria.

Police were called to the Logan property, 210km north-west of Melbourne, last night after reports of gunfire in the area.

A victim had already died before police arrived at the scene.

A siege with the gunman followed and lasted four hours before he finally surrendered after police negotiations.

Police found two other bodies on a neighbouring property.

Superintendent Graham Kent said, “We have not yet been able to formally identity and confirm verification with next of kin, [but] what we can say is that there are three people who are deceased, and they’re all from the same family.”

