Three Engineers Who Made Facebook Something 500 Million People Love Just Quit

Here’s a suprise: a Facebook engineer named Ruchi Sanghvi is quitting the company.Ruchi played a big role in making Facebook the Internet giant it is today. On September 5, 2006, she wrote a blog post to users titled Facebook Gets a Facelift.



The post explained the launch of Facebook’s News Feed, the feature that made it so users could see all the changes their friends had made to their profiles in one stream.

You know the rest of the story. Almost immediately, Facebook users started screaming that the feature was a stalking tool. They started forming protest groups. But they did all their screaming and group-forming using the new feature. And soon they were hooked.

The launch of the Facebook News Feed was a huge moment in the history of Facebook and the Internet.

It put Facebook’s ever-changing, constantly updating user-generated content front and centre – and turned it into a monthly addiction for more than 500 million people.

It also created a central hub for Facebook to sell ads against. Today, those ads will make up the vast majority of Facebook’s $1.5 billion to $2 billion 2010 revenues.

Inside Facebook reports that Ruchi’s isn’t the only recent departure by a crucial early Facebook employee. Others include Aaron Sittig, who co-authored Facebook’s patent on tagging digital media, and Chris Putnam, who helped make Facebook the far-and-away most popular photo site on the Internet.

