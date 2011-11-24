Three Die As Italy Hit By Torrential Rain

TORRENTIAL RAINS HAVE killed at least three people in southern Italy.



The rains have caused landslides in Sicily and also derailed a passenger train in Calabria.

A father and son, aged 50 and 25, were killed when a landslide collapsed houses in Saponara, near the city of Messina, according to the BBC.

A body of a 10-year-old boy has also been recovered, reports Reuters.

At least two people have been reported missing.

The Logano River has broken its banks, making local roads impassable.

