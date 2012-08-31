Three Dead After Early-Morning Shooting At New Jersey Supermarket

Photo: ABC News

The gunman and two others are dead following an early morning shootout at a supermarket in New Jersey, The Associated Press reported this morning.Police were called to the Pathmark in Old Bridge around 4 a.m.



Authorities have not publicly said what caused the shooting, NBC News reported this morning.

The gunman was wearing body armour at the time of the shooting, ABC News is reporting

The store was set to open at 6 a.m. so several employees were inside at the time of the shootout.

We’ll bring you more details as they become available.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.