Three Companies Identified As Paying Little To No Tax In Probe Into Multinational Tech Companies In Australia

A guard stands inside an Australian Taxation Office in Sydney. Photo: Getty/ Bloomberg

At least 3 major multinational technology companies are paying “very low or no taxation” in Australia, according to recent audits by the Australian Taxation Office.

Head of the taskforce running the investigation, Deputy Commissioner Mark Konza told Fairfax, the ATO was currently reviewing 8 “major players” in the digital economy, 3 of which were under “active” audit.

The ATO has been interviewing staff since last year to find out “what is actually going on on the ground” and has revealed that some companies are paying “very low or no taxation” in Australia.

Technology giants including Apple and Google have repeatedly been raised in the debate about tax minimisation tactics used by global companies in Australia.

The ATO investigation begun as part of a crackdown on companies in Australia sending profits offshore to avoided paying taxes.

The Tax Office is not allowed to name individual taxpayers but Mr Konza said all were based overseas with substantial presence in Australia.

