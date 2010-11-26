Three Cheers For LivePerson Founder/CEO Rob LoCascio, Who's Feeding 8,000 Families This Thanksgiving

LivePerson founder and CEO Rob LoCascio, who is one of New York’s most successful (and least heralded) digital entrepreneurs, launched a non-profit that is feeding 8,000 families today.



Rob’s company, LivePerson (LPSN), survived the dotcom bust and is now a thriving public company with 400 employees, $100 million of revenue, and a $500 million market cap.

Huffington Post has named him today’s “Greatest Person”:

Today we’re talking to Robert LoCascio, founder of FeedingNYC, for a special Thanksgiving edition of “Greatest Person.” Robert’s organisation has been working since 2001 to offer free Thanksgiving meals to New York City families in need, and he hopes to feed 8,000 families this Turkey Day.

Huffington Post: How did you decide to start FeedingNYC?

Robert LoCascio: I’m a New Yorker, born and raised on Long Island, and like most New Yorkers, feel a strong connection to my community. FeedingNYC was founded after the horrific events of 9/11. I remember having this strong desire to do something, to help the local community in some way. I saw so much pain and anguish around the city and I knew I had the ability to help make a difference and turn some of that sorrow into joy. That Thanksgiving, my employees and I came up with a simple idea: to feed some families in need. We collectively put our resources together and were able to feed 40 families that year. We hand-packed and delivered complete meals, door to door, to families that would otherwise not have been able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with their loved ones.

