Three charged, including pro player, over alleged tennis match-fixing betting

One of the suspects arrested in the tennis betting investigation. Source: NSW Police

Organised Crime Squad detectives from New South Wales have charged three men over alleged match fixing and corrupt betting in a professional tennis game, following a tip-off from Victorian police.

Police allege a professional tennis player intentionally lost a match in an entry-level tennis tournament in Queensland in September 2013, while another person successfully bet on the match outcome.

Unusual betting was detected by a betting agency and reported to authorities, leading to an investigation by the Tennis Integrity Unit and Victoria Police, who referred the matter to NSW Police Force.

On Thursday morning, police from the Casino and Racing unit raided a home at Liberty Grove in Sydney’s inner west, arresting a 26-year-old man who is facing five charges, including conduct that corrupts betting. He was granted conditional bail to appear at Burwood Local Court on March 12.

A 24-year-old man was also arrested and charged with hindering a police investigation. Police will allege that he provided false information to

officers executing yesterday’s warrant.

A third man, aged 25 from Valentine, near Lake Macquarie, was charged with using corrupt conduct information for betting purposes. He will appear at Belmont Local Court on April 8.

Investigations are continuing.

Organised Crime Squad commander Detective Superintendent Scott Cook said it was important that betting agencies reporting any bets they regarded as suspicious to authorities.

“Organised crime’s infiltration of legitimate business and markets erodes and destroys those businesses and markets over the long term,” he said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.