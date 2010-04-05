Three Bombs Go Off At US Consulate In Pakistan

Hopefully the damage and loss of human life will be minimal…



—

AP: PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Police and witnesses say three large explosions have taken place close to the U.S. consulate in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar.

Police officer Aziz Khan says gunfire is also being heard close to the heavily guarded and fortified building in Peshawar.

The attack came hours after a suspected suicide bomber hit a political rally elsewhere in the troubled region.

