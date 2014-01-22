3 Big Dow Stocks Are Tumbling After Announcing Earnings

Travellers, Verizon, and Johnson & Johnson are all down after earnings.

The three stocks are helping pull the Dow down 132 points (and because the Dow is a price-weighted index, stocks with higher per-share prices jolt the index around more).

The companies actually posted solid earnings, but have fallen this morning nonetheless.

Travellers reported $2.68 earnings per share, better than the $US2.16 estimate. The stock is trading down 2%.

Verizon posted $US0.66 EPS, beating the Wall Street consensus by a penny. It’s trading down almost 2% also.

Finally, Johnson & Johnson beat earnings expectations by $US0.04, but guided 2014 estimates toward the lower end of market expectations and is also down 2%.

