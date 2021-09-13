Search

Photos show 3-bedroom, detached homes in 5 different US cities – see if you can guess their prices

Frank Olito
Exterior of a blue house; inside a house with kitchen and staircase in view
How much do you think this home is selling for? RE/MAX
The first home is located 40 minutes outside of Chicago in River Grove, Illinois.
The exterior of the house for sale near Chicago, Illinois with trees and flowers on the lawn
The exterior of the house for sale near Chicago, Illinois. RE/MAX
The 1,576-square-foot home has three bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms. It was built in 1953.
The kitchen has been completely renovated with stainless-steel appliances.
The kitchen with stools, stainless steel appliances, and wood beams in house for sale near chicago
The kitchen. hommati.com
The kitchen has dark cabinets, quartz countertops, and a custom tile backsplash. 
The house has an addition and a finished basement.
An addition in a house with wood panneling and tiles; a finished basement with a tv and large heater in the corner
The addition and the finished basement. hommati.com
The addition has not been updated and features wood paneling, but it does have its own heater. 
The home also has a decent-sized backyard with a garage.
The detached garage and small backyard at a house for sale near chicago
The garage and backyard. hommati.com
The garage is detached and fits two cars.
How much do you think this house is selling for?
An aerial view of a neighborhood with the house for sale near chicago in the middle on a tree lined street
How much does it cost? hommati.com
The house is currently listed at $US329,900 ($AU448,539).
Compare it to this second three-bedroom house, which is located in Zephyrhills, Florida, just outside Tampa.
The exterior of the house in Florida with a long driveway and detached garage in the background
The exterior of the house in Florida. RE/MAX
This 2,143-square-foot ranch was built in 1965. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

How much would you pay for this home?

In the house, the kitchen has been updated with concrete countertops.
The kitchen with concrete countertops, four stools, white cabinets, and light fixtures next to the living toom
The kitchen. RE/MAX
The kitchen also has a breakfast bar, white cabinets with glass fronts, and a farmhouse sink.
The bathrooms in the house have a clean finish, especially in the master bathroom.
The bathroom with black pattern tiles, a soaking tub on the left, and a shower on the right
The bathroom. RE/MAX
The master bathroom has a large soaking tub, a shower, and his/hers sinks.
The house sits on an acre lot with a pool.
The pool and a red umbrella over outdoor couches at a house in florida
The pool. RE/MAX
The lot also has a four-car detached garage that can house an RV or boat.
How much do you think this Florida home is selling for?
Aerial view of a house for sale in florida with detached garage and pool in the background
The house for sale near Tampa, Florida. RE/MAX
Currently, it’s on the market for $US463,900 ($AU630,728).
Next up is a house located in Long Island, New York, in a town called Massapequa.
The blue exterior of the house for sale in Long Island with driveway in the foreground and garage door in the background
The exterior of the house for sale in Long Island. RE/MAX
This three-bedroom, two-bathroom house was built in 1956 and measures 1,794 square feet.
This turnkey house has a large kitchen with a center island.
The kitchen at a house for sale in long island with marble countertops and white cabinets
The kitchen. RE/MAX
The kitchen has quartz countertops, a butler’s pantry, and Bosch appliances. 
The house also has an open floor plan.
The open floor plan with a kitchen, family room down the steps, and a bedroom up the stairs
The open floor plan. RE/MAX
The kitchen is on the main floor, while the family room is downstairs and the bedrooms are upstairs.
Outside, there is a modest-sized backyard, which is fenced in.
The backyard of a house on long island with grass and a small shed
The backyard. RE/MAX
The house also has a one-car, attached garage.
What do you think this home in Long Island, New York, costs?
The exterior of the blue house for sale in long island covered by a tree
How much is this home? RE/MAX
It’s listed at $US900,000 ($AU1,223,658).
This house in Houston, Texas, is almost exactly the same size as the Long Island home – can you guess how much it’s on the market for?
The exterior of the house for sale in Houston with a lawn out front and a blue door
The exterior of the house for sale in Houston. GoodKarrot and RE/MAX Fine Properties
This three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch is 1,759 square feet and was built in 1967.
The living space is large and open.
The empty living space with laminate floors and two windows in a house for sale in houston
The living space. GoodKarrot and RE/MAX Fine Properties
There’s laminate flooring throughout the house and vaulted ceilings in the living room.
The kitchen and bathrooms are outdated, but they are all large.
An outdated kitchen with wood cabinetry in a house for sale in houston
The kitchen. GoodKarrot and RE/MAX Fine Properties
Although the kitchen is outdated, some of the appliances, including the oven and microwave, are new.
There is a backyard with a detached, two-car garage.
The backyard of a house for sale in houston with grass and blue doors
The backyard. GoodKarrot and RE/MAX Fine Properties
The house is located in a golf course subdivision. 
How much do you think this Houston home is priced at?
A close up of the blue door on a house for sale in houston
How much is this house? GoodKarrot and RE/MAX Fine Properties
Right now, the house is selling for $US210,000 ($AU285,520).
Lastly, this house is on sale in the Philadelphia area … but for how much?
The exterior of the house for sale near Philadelphia with a red door and shudders
The exterior of the house for sale near Philadelphia. RE/MAX
This Cape Cod home also has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It was built in 1947 in the Lansdale, Pennsylvania, community, which is an hour outside of Philadelphia. 
The 1,496-square-foot house also has a separate apartment upstairs.
An open lofted apartment with a brick column in the background
The apartment upstairs. RE/MAX
There’s a second bedroom on the first floor and another one in the finished basement.
How much do you think this house is on the market for?
An empty bedroom with a carpet and two windows
How much is this house? RE/MAX
This Pennsylvania house is selling for $US355,000 ($AU482,665).
