Photos show 3-bedroom, detached homes in 5 different US cities – see if you can guess their prices

The first home is located 40 minutes outside of Chicago in River Grove, Illinois. The exterior of the house for sale near Chicago, Illinois. RE/MAX The 1,576-square-foot home has three bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms. It was built in 1953.

The kitchen has been completely renovated with stainless-steel appliances. The kitchen. hommati.com The kitchen has dark cabinets, quartz countertops, and a custom tile backsplash.

The house has an addition and a finished basement. The addition and the finished basement. hommati.com The addition has not been updated and features wood paneling, but it does have its own heater.

The home also has a decent-sized backyard with a garage. The garage and backyard. hommati.com The garage is detached and fits two cars.

How much do you think this house is selling for? How much does it cost? hommati.com The house is currently listed at $US329,900 ($AU448,539)

Compare it to this second three-bedroom house, which is located in Zephyrhills, Florida, just outside Tampa. The exterior of the house in Florida. RE/MAX This 2,143-square-foot ranch was built in 1965. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. How much would you pay for this home?

In the house, the kitchen has been updated with concrete countertops. The kitchen. RE/MAX The kitchen also has a breakfast bar, white cabinets with glass fronts, and a farmhouse sink.

The bathrooms in the house have a clean finish, especially in the master bathroom. The bathroom. RE/MAX The master bathroom has a large soaking tub, a shower, and his/hers sinks.

The house sits on an acre lot with a pool. The pool. RE/MAX The lot also has a four-car detached garage that can house an RV or boat.

How much do you think this Florida home is selling for? The house for sale near Tampa, Florida. RE/MAX Currently, it’s on the market for $US463,900 ($AU630,728)

Next up is a house located in Long Island, New York, in a town called Massapequa. The exterior of the house for sale in Long Island. RE/MAX This three-bedroom, two-bathroom house was built in 1956 and measures 1,794 square feet.

This turnkey house has a large kitchen with a center island. The kitchen. RE/MAX The kitchen has quartz countertops, a butler’s pantry, and Bosch appliances.

The house also has an open floor plan. The open floor plan. RE/MAX The kitchen is on the main floor, while the family room is downstairs and the bedrooms are upstairs.

Outside, there is a modest-sized backyard, which is fenced in. The backyard. RE/MAX The house also has a one-car, attached garage.

What do you think this home in Long Island, New York, costs? How much is this home? RE/MAX It’s listed at $US900,000 ($AU1,223,658).

This house in Houston, Texas, is almost exactly the same size as the Long Island home – can you guess how much it’s on the market for? The exterior of the house for sale in Houston. GoodKarrot and RE/MAX Fine Properties This three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch is 1,759 square feet and was built in 1967.

The living space is large and open. The living space. GoodKarrot and RE/MAX Fine Properties There’s laminate flooring throughout the house and vaulted ceilings in the living room.

The kitchen and bathrooms are outdated, but they are all large. The kitchen. GoodKarrot and RE/MAX Fine Properties Although the kitchen is outdated, some of the appliances, including the oven and microwave, are new.

There is a backyard with a detached, two-car garage. The backyard. GoodKarrot and RE/MAX Fine Properties The house is located in a golf course subdivision.

How much do you think this Houston home is priced at? How much is this house? GoodKarrot and RE/MAX Fine Properties Right now, the house is selling for $US210,000 ($AU285,520)

Lastly, this house is on sale in the Philadelphia area … but for how much? The exterior of the house for sale near Philadelphia. RE/MAX This Cape Cod home also has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It was built in 1947 in the Lansdale, Pennsylvania, community, which is an hour outside of Philadelphia.

The 1,496-square-foot house also has a separate apartment upstairs. The apartment upstairs. RE/MAX There’s a second bedroom on the first floor and another one in the finished basement.