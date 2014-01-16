Three Australian Men Were Part Of A Sex Cam Child Abuse Ring: Report

Getty/ Vladimir Rys

Three Australian men were reportedly part of a sex cam child abuse ring dismantled by authorities after a global investigation.

An ABC News report says two men from Western Australia and another from Sydney were arrested after UK, US and Australian agencies investigated the ring, which allegedly exploited children ages six to 15 in the Philippines.

The men are accused of financing and ordering the shows, that were allegedly run by an organised crime group in the country.

