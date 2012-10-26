Only Three Apartments Are Left In The New Luxury Gramercy Park Building

Just three days ago we reported there were only six apartments left in the brand new, not even open yet, 18 Gramercy Park building.



Last night, we were invited to tour the inside of the building, and the real estate agents told us that as of yesterday there were just three apartments remaining inside the 16-unit building.

Each apartment is a full floor, with the exception of the penthouse, which is a duplex.

The apartments have been selling like wild fire since Leslie Alexander, the owner of the Houston Rockets, snatched up the $40 million penthouse, earlier this month.

The three units remaining in the building are:

Apartment 3, which is a four-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom 4,207-square-foot condo. It’s selling for $14.7 million.

Apartment 6, which is a four-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom 4,207-square-foot condo. It’s selling for $15.94 million.

Apartment 15, which is a four-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom 4,207-square-foot condo. It’s selling for $18.75 million.

Common charges on these apartments will run you $6,220.32 a month, and monthly taxes are an additional $5,004.99.

One extra perk of the apartments is each comes with a key to Manhattan’s only private park.

The master bedroom inside 18 Gramercy Park.

Photo: Meredith Galante/Business Insider

Photo: 18 Gramercy Park



