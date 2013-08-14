Three American High Schoolers Swept An International Competition By Crushing These Maths Problems

Three Phillips Exeter Academy students — Alex Song, Ray Y. Li, and Kevin C. Sun — shocked the world when they respectively won the gold, silver and bronze medals in the 54th International Mathematical Olympiad in Santa Marta, Colombia.

While the U.S. team placed third overall — Song competed on Team Canada — the trio won the medals for individual performance.

The annual competition is a six question, two day, nine hour proof competition with competitors from over 100 countries on 9 continents.

Here’s this year’s set of questions via the IMO website. You have four and a half hours for each set. See if you can solve them:

DAY ONE:

DAY TWO:

IMO

