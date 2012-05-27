Three Amazing Memorial Day Sales

We all know the Memorial Day sales weekend is the time to buy a new car or, uh, mattress — at least if the local television commercials are any indication. In fact, Kelley Blue Book projects “new-vehicle sales to approach 1.4 million units, or 14.2 million seasonally adjusted annual sales rate (SAAR), in May 2012; a nearly 30 per cent year-over-year improvement.” This weekend has a lot to do with that, I’m sure.



But if you are looking for something else altogether, consider these three Memorial Day sales opportunities:

1. Amazing travel specials and credit card offers. Read my piece outlining this weekend’s most lucrative cruise and airline deals. Or compare and apply online for an airline credit card offer here. Reap bonus miles and free flights.

2. Video games and iPad apps. Yes, really. Major video game developer Electronic Arts is reportedly deep-slashing prices on some of their popular titles, including Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 for iPad, over the Memorial Day sales weekend.

3. High-end fashion bargains. DailyFinance suggests you “check out Nordstrom (JWN), Last Call, Neiman Marcus’ outlet chain, Anthropologie (URBN), Italian online fashion retailer Yoox, Club Monaco and Ralph Lauren (RL) for a variety of deals” this weekend.

Find another hot deal we haven’t thought of here? Tweet me or message me on Google+ and I’ll try to add it here in time for other weekend shoppers to benefit from.

