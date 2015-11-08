A 3-alarm fire broke out at Steve Cohen's Point72 Asset Management on Saturday morning

On Saturday morning, a multi-alarm fire broke out at the headquarters of Point72 Asset Management (formerly SAC Capital), the $US11 billion family office hedge fund run by billionaire Steven A. Cohen, the Stamford Advocate reported.
Just before 8:30 a.m. ET, the Stamford Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at 72 Cummings Road in Stamford, Connecticut. It later became a three-alarm fire.
The fire department tweeted that the fire “was initially reported as smoke from roof of commercial office building.”
By 10:30 a.m. ET, the fire department said the fire was under control and the fire fighters were starting to clear the scene.
We reached out to a Point72 spokesperson for comment.
A Stamford Fire Department spokesperson said they plan to release more details later on Saturday. Be sure to check back for updates.
Jon Tenca from Puck Stopper Photography shot a number of photos of the blaze this morning. He was kind enough to share them with Business Insider. There are more images posted on the Puck Stopper’s website.
NOW WATCH: The Monty Hall Problem: There’s a right answer but even genius maths geeks get it wrong
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.