Three AIG Bonus Villains Were Friends Of Senator Chris Dodd

All three AIG executives who were revealed to have received bailout bonuses by the New York Post today have been donors to Connecticut Senator Chris Dodd. Dodd is a major beneficiary of the wealth of AIG employees, who have donated over $280,000 to Dodd over the years.

Two of the executives, Doug Poling and Jim Haas, have been donating to Dodd for a decade, starting in 1998. Both Poling and Jonathan Leibergall, the third bonus villain, donated to Dodd’s presidential campaign. Haas seems to have sat that one out.

Gawker reported earlier that Leibergall also donated to Dodd in 2004.

