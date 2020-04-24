A luxury hotel company that owns multiple Ritz-Carltons received millions in small-business aid thanks to a loophole in the coronavirus bailout program

Joni Hanebutt/Shutterstock The beach behind The Ritz-Carlton Club in St. Thomas.

Three public companies chaired by hotel executive Monty Bennett have received $US59 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) coronavirus relief funds intended for small businesses, effectively making Bennett the biggest winner in the small-business bailout, the Wall Street Journal reported.

On April 16, the PPP’s $US349 billion fund dried up with thousands of loan requests still pending.

A provision in the PPP allows hospitality and restaurant companies with multiple locations to apply for loans as long as each location has 500 employees or less.

While the travel and hospitality industries have been most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, larger companies have received backlash for accepting millions of dollars in loans before smaller, independent businesses could receive relief.

The House is expected to vote on a bill today that will provide an additional $US320 billion for the PPP.

A real estate investment firm that invests in luxury hotel properties – including the Ritz-Carlton in St. Thomas – is one of three public companies chaired by Dallas hotel executive Monty Bennett that received a collective $US59 million in federal aid intended for small businesses, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The companies – Ashford Inc., a Dallas-based asset management firm, and the two real estate investment trusts it manages, Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Ashford Hospitality Trust– represent over 130 hotel properties. In its review of public filings this week, the Wall Street Journal found that Ashford Inc. has received $US12.8 million in loans; Braemar has been granted $US15.8 million; and Ashford Hospitality Trust has received $US30 million for its subsidiaries. While other large corporations have received millions, this trio of companies has collectively benefited the most – the $US30 million granted to Ashford Hospitality Trust’s subsidiaries was about eight times the average amount other public companies received, the Journal’s analysis shows.

Due to a provision in the $US349 billion Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) – part of the $US2 trillion federal CARES Act – hospitality and restaurant companies with multiple locations are able to apply for loans as long as each location has 500 employees or less.

Last month, as the small-business bailout package was being negotiated, Bennett’s companies hired two Trump-connected lobbyists, and Bennett made a $US50,000 donation to Trump’s joint fundraising committee, Business Insider’s Tom LoBianco previously reported. (Representatives for Bennett did not return LoBianco’s multiple requests for comment.)

Companies have been facing backlash for keeping coronavirus relief funds meant for struggling small businesses

Despite qualifying for PPP aid, large corporations such as Ruth’s Chris Steak House have experienced backlash for holding onto funds while thousands of small businesses that applied for loans did not receive them. Bennett’s companies secured more than Shake Shack (which returned its $US10 million coronavirus stimulus loan) and Ruth’s Chris Steak House combined.

The PPP ran out of funds on April 16, less than two weeks after launch. On Tuesday, the Senate passed a bill approving an additional $US320 billion for the PPP. The House is expected to vote on the bill today.

In a White House briefing on Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned large corporations of “severe consequences” if they take advantage of the program going forward, Business Insider’s Graham Rapier reported.

“We want to make sure this money is available to small businesses that need it, people who have invested their entire life savings,” Mnuchin said.

