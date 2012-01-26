thredUP Concierge: The Site That'll Banish Your Pile Of Used Kid's Clothes For Good

Photo: ThredUp

Sick of looking at that sky-high pile of outgrown kid’s clothes sitting in the back of your closet? thredUP, a leading online secondhand marketplace, can help with that.Today marks the launch of the site’s Concierge service, an interactive way to discard old kid’s clothing and score some cash while you’re at it.



How it works:

Parents log on to the site, create an account, then click on the yellow button to “Request a Bag.” Days later, a 6 x 9 envelope will arrive in the mail, with a giant white and green polka-dot bag and return mailing label inside (users don’t pay for shipping). (See the app that’ll end your junk mail woes once and for all.)

What you put in the bag is up to you, just know the San Francisco-based startup is a little particular about what clothes it will and won’t buy back. After all, it’s reselling them in its thredUP marketplace for a profit.

Discarded clothes need to have been purchased in the last two years, and anything for infants 12 months and under, or that has a Faded Glory, Circo or Cherokee label on it, will go to straight to charity. You won’t get paid for the items—or see them again. For the full rundown of Concierge’s standards, click here.

To score the best bang for your buck (up to $5 per item), you’ll want to bag up clothes up that are in season and manufactured by top-tier brands like Oilily, Gap, Baby Lulu and so on. The reason: Such brands are harder for consignment stores to come by, and typically don’t have an influx of inventory—which drives down values—like commonplace brands. This makes the clothes easier for thredUP to resell, said CEO James Reinhart.

Signing up is free and anyone can join. For now, the site is issuing payments by PayPal, but plans are in the works to issue checks down the line. The only caveat to adding check-pay, said the site’s CEO James Reinhart, would be that processing fees could mean a service cost.

For now, go ahead and bag that eyesore away and let the dollars pile up instead.

Will you check out Concierge? Let us know in the comments.

