Police are investigating a threat against students at historically black Howard University

An anonymous threat of violence against students at Howard University was posted online last night by a person claiming to be a student at the University of Missouri, CBS reported.

“I left MU yesterday because I couldn’t put up with it anymore,” the person wrote on a web forum. “I go home to MD and what do I see? The same old s***. Turn on the news and it’s always the n****** causing trouble everywhere.”

The threat against students at the historically black university was riddled with racial slurs and expletives.

“Any n****** left at Howard University after 10 tomorrow will be the first to go,” the person wrote. The threat did not indicate whether that meant 10am or 10pm.

A threat has been issued against #HowardU students tonight at 10 pm. But we stand with you, #HUStrong ✊???? pic.twitter.com/2B8PhgXTcd

— Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) November 12, 2015

Howard released a statement saying that an investigation was ongoing.

The University of Missouri made headlines earlier this week due to a student-led protest by a group calling themselves Concerned Student 1950, a reference to the year an African-American student was admitted at the school.

Students say there have been many instances of hate speech on campus, and their efforts forced the resignation of Mizzou President Tim Wolfe and Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin.

Threats of violence against African-American Mizzou students were posted online Tuesday by anonymous sources. “I’m going to stand my ground tomorrow and shoot every black person I see,” one message read.

Hunter Park, a 19-year-old student at Missouri University of Science and Technology, and Connor Stottlemyre, a 19-year-old, student from Northwest Missouri State University, were arrested in conjunction with the threats, USA Today reported.

