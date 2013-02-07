Online Dating Scams Cost Victims More Than $50 Million A Year

The online dating industry is becoming a multibillion dollar business — roughly $4 billion, or four times the net worth of JK Rowling.



And with that type of money comes greedy criminals looking to make a quick buck.

“Unfortunately, the online dating market not only attracts people genuinely looking to meet, it also attracts cybercriminals, both foreign and domestic, who use fake profiles to steal personal and financial information,” says Alisdair Faulkner, chief products officer at “cybercrime solutions” company ThreatMatrix, in a statement.

ThreatMetrix created an online dating scam infographic that might be the worst nightmare of all those looking for love this Valentine’s Day.

The cybercrime prevention company found 1 in 10 online dating profiles are actually scams and those scams cost the victims more than $50 million a year.

That’s more than what Kobe Bryant earned last year.

In light of the Manti Teo’o fake-girlfriend scandal that recently rocked the college football world, it might be time to rethink your online dating life.

