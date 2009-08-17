Threatening To Boycott Whole Foods Is Scandalously Dumb

This weekend we mentiond that some liberal groups were threatening to boycott Whole Foods (WFMI) since its CEO John Mackey had the temerity to write a WSJ op-ed outlining alternatives to Obamacare.



Basically, the pro Obamacare folks ahve adopted the same standards as the townhall protesters. Nobody wants to listen to each other.

Radley Balk at The Agitator has a great piece on why this boycott is so ridiculous:

Let me see if I have the logic correct here: Whole Foods is consistently ranked among the most employee-friendly places to work in the service industry. In fact, Whole Foods treats employees a hell of a lot better than most liberal activist groups do. The company has strict environmental and humane animal treatment standards about how its food is grown and raised. The company buys local. The store near me is hosting a local tasting event for its regional vendors. Last I saw, the company’s lowest wage earners make $13.15 per hour. They also get to vote on what type of health insurance they want. And they all get health insurance. The company is also constantly raising money for various philanthropic causes. When I was there today, they were taking donations for a school lunch program. In short, Whole Foods is everything leftists talk about when they talk about “corporate responsibility.”

This is exactly right.

There are all kinds of reasons you may dislike the store. You might say it’s overpriced and that it’s better to shop at farmers markets and local grocery stores. That’s fine. But to attack them on political grounds — when they’ve made organic foods scale, and when they have such a good record of treating employees — flies in the face of what we want more companies to be doing.

The one attack, labour-wise, agaisnt them is that Mackey is anti-union. That’s true. But seeing as the company enjoys a great relationship with employees, with excellent benefits, and since it’s a sure thing that the union would immediately take an antagonistic stance toward management, this would almost certainly be counterproductive for both the company and the workers.

