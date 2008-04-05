THQ: We Don't Need Acquisitions, Except For The Two We Just Made

Activision (ATVI) and Vivendi are merging. Electronic Arts (ERTS) could very well buy Take-Two (TTWO). So what will happen to the little guys?



We’re going to be fine! says Brian Farrell, who runs smallish game company THQ. He gives Reuters the standard line small companies always deliver about being nimble “more aggressive than the larger, slower firms.”

What about bulking up to compete with the big guys? Don’t need to, Brain says: “M&A is not a required or necessary thing in order to grow.”

Except when it is: THQ bought casual games maker Elephant Entertainment this week and Big Huge Games in January.

