THQ Q4: Quarter, Year Miss EPS Estimates

A big year for video games, but a bad quarter for THQ (THQI), which missed its revenue goals and absolutely blew its earnings. That made for an overall crummy year: THQ said its new titles sold just fine, but its catalogue underperformed. Apparently.



The company said on the conference call that it would be cutting about 200 jobs over the next year — mostly people who are working on older-generation technology, like the PS2. But it will be adding jobs to bring total headcount from about 2,400 now to just under 2,700 by the end of the current fiscal year.

Quarter:

Revenue: $187 million, 4.5% increase y/y, but lower than analyst estimate of $200.76 million

EPS (non-GAAP): -$0.37, 347% decrease y/y and lower than the analyst estimate of -$0.06

Operating Income: – $34.531 million, 632% drop y/y

Year:

Revenue: $1.03 billion, 0.4% increase y/y, in line with analyst expectations of $1.04 billion

EPS (non-GAAP): -$0.20, 116% drop y/y, below analyst expectations of $0.05

Operating Income: – $36.850 million, $157% drop y/y

