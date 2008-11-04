THQ Closes Five Studios, Lays Off More (THQI)

More gaming industry layoffs: THQ (THQI) has shuttered five of its sixteen gaming studios. Kotaku has a list of studios on the chopping block: Gone are Paradigm, Helixe, Locomotive, Sandblast Games, and Mass Media. But the cuts don’t stop there. THQ’s Juice Games lays off 30 to 40, and cuts have come to Illinois-based Volition as well:



We’ve contacted THQ asking how many of their approximately 1,600 employees have been let go; so far no word. Perhaps they’ll announce more during their earnings presentation on Wednesday.

