Thousands without power as wild weather hits Adelaide

File photo. Adelaide. Image: Chris Pash

Power has been cut to 38,000 homes in Adelaide after wild weather hit South Australia.

SA Power Networks says 155,000 homes were affected by a storm with winds of up 120 kmh which moved down through the centre of the state on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Power was restored to 117,000 properties by early today as crews worked through the night.

But some homes are now two days without power.

SA Power Networks spokesman Paul Roberts says some may be without power until Friday.

We now estimate 155,000 total affected by #SAstorm. At 5am this morning, power restored to 117,000 properties, with 38,000 still affected. — SA Power Networks (@SAPowerNetworks) December 28, 2016

This map from SA Power Networks shows the areas wihout power:

