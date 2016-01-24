There was utter chaos on a Kentucky interstate, and drivers were stranded overnight

A blizzard that’s wreaking havoc on the Midwest and East Coast stranded hundreds of drivers on a 30-mile stretch Interstate 75 in Kentucky for hours overnight, the Associated Press reports.

No injuries or deaths were reported and the highway reopened by 9 a.m., according to the AP. About 17 inches of snow fell on the area between Friday and Saturday.

The backup on the interstate started with vehicle accidents caused by snow.

Kentucky State Police Capt. David Jude told CNN that there was “truck after truck after truck and cars sliding off the roadway.”

“We’re going car to car now to get people off the road,” Jude said.

Police and the National Guard went out onto the snow-covered highway to check on those stranded in their cars, and the Red Cross set up shelters. Emergency crews passed out food and water.

A band that tours nationally to play weddings and other events live-tweeted their experience being stuck in the storm and posted videos on Facebook and YouTube.

They went out in the storm to play music for trapped motorists:

Over 3 hours stranded on I-75 south at Mount Vernon, KY, our sax player decided to lighten the mood @wave3news @wkrt https://t.co/5s1oyadihT

— Endless Summer Band (@EndlessSummerB) January 23, 2016

Well..after almost now 3 hours, dead stopped on I-75 south at Mount Vernon, KY, Jay decided it was time to lighten the mood:) #strandedsaxUPDATE-8:11pm. Just passed hour 4 with no movement. Hoping the poor souls in the multiple wrecks ahead are OK. Staying positive. #jonasfest2016UPDATE-11:05pm, Just passed hour SEVEN! No sign whatsoever of movement. It's starting to get slap happy in here now:)UPDATE-12:58am, if you're keeping score, we are hour TEN!! It's looking like we may be here for the night. They are trying to route people off the interstate, but we just can't move. Posted by Endless Summer Band on Friday, January 22, 2016

.@WTHRcom well now over 9 hours stuck, the National Guard have shown up, and it was time for a song:) #jonasfest2016 https://t.co/7D31yTMvml -- Endless Summer Band (@EndlessSummerB) January 23, 2016

Hour 10!!! We may be spending the night on the interstate now. Hope the fuel holds out. @WTHRcom #jonas2016 pic.twitter.com/6FgpxmKny1 -- Endless Summer Band (@EndlessSummerB) January 23, 2016

No word or movement as we enter hour 12 of life stuck on I-75 south at exit 62 in Kentucky #blizzard2016 https://t.co/VfEITx5KFR @GoPro -- Endless Summer Band (@EndlessSummerB) January 23, 2016

After 11.5 hours stopped dead on I-75 south, National Guard has us moving off the interstate towards London,KY. Dicey roads at best. #slow -- Endless Summer Band (@EndlessSummerB) January 23, 2016

FINALLY MOVING! Closed I-75 rerouted off towards London, KY to hopefully continue. 11.5 hours standstill. #runninglow @WTHRcom -- Endless Summer Band (@EndlessSummerB) January 23, 2016

Photos captured by photojournalist Justin Skeens on I-75. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/8op4VM4nMu -- CaitlinWKYT (@CaitlinWKYT) January 23, 2016

@TODAYshow Been stuck on I-75 southbound for 6.5 hours in KY mm56. National Guard on site of accident ahead pic.twitter.com/H5sj1u8Yj6 -- Megan Allred (@MeganTiffany) January 22, 2016

Stuck on I-75 Northbound in Kentucky mm40 for over an hour. pic.twitter.com/KxaHPYV5lj -- amy dougherty (@amymmoon) January 22, 2016

Our current situation. Stuck on I-75 North in Mt. Vernon, KY. Snow is getting deep & we aren't moving. @FoxNews @CNN pic.twitter.com/jetRXHbU9s -- Jennifer (@itsrainingjenxo) January 22, 2016

Police checking on stuck drivers on I-75 @wvlt pic.twitter.com/5dMCiEtTzX -- Brittany Nauta (@WVLTBrittany) January 22, 2016

