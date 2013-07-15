Thousands Protesting The Zimmerman Trial Verdict Have Taken Over Times Square

George Zimmerman was found not guilty Saturday of the second-degree murder of Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Fla., — and many are not happy about it.



Protests are taking place in some cities, and one of the larger protests is happening in New York City’s Times Square. Thousands have taken to the streets to protest the verdict, shouting “No justice” and “Trayvon.”

There’s a large police presence to ensure the protests remain peaceful, and so far they have been. Police tried to block marchers from moving into Times Square, but that effort apparently failed.

Zimmerman killed Martin in Feb. 2012, claiming self defence after the 17-year-old allegedly attacked him. The six-person jury in his trial were given the option to convict him of the lesser charge of manslaughter, but he was acquitted of all charges.

A civil suit from the family of Trayvon Martin is still likely.

NYPD waiting for the Trayvon Martin rally on 6th Ave pic.twitter.com/1DOwwG3FZR — Michael Rusch (@weeddude) July 15, 2013

#NoJustice NYC >> @Ows_Casper: I would say there are 1500 to 2000 people on the streets #JusticeForTrayvon march. pic.twitter.com/HwdfeLzHQe — Occupy Wall Street (@OccupyWallStNYC) July 14, 2013

Here’s what it looks like in Times Square:

“This 2013. We will not take being shot down anymore…we have plenty of peace but no justice” #TrayvonMartin pic.twitter.com/IcsV2Ftr3W — Ryan Devereaux (@rdevro) July 15, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.