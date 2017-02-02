Watch thousands of people walk over the largest lake in central Europe

Frigid temperatures in early January froze over a giant portion of Lake Balaton — the largest lake in central Europe. Instead of staying inside, locals braved the cold and ventures out onto the ice. And it was just a few — people flocked to the frozen lake by the thousands. Here’s some epic footage of the event.

