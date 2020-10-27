100,000 people ordered to evacuate due to wildfires in Irvine, California

Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images IRVINE, CA – OCTOBER 26: Crews battle the Silverado Fire along The 133 Freeway near Irvine Boulevard in Irvine, CA, on Monday, October 26, 2020.

At least 100,000 people have been ordered to evacuate their homes in Irvine, California.

A wildfire that began Monday morning has already scorched 7,200 acres.

Two firefighters have suffered critical injuries fighting the blaze.

The Silverado Fire in Southern California has forced the evacuation of more than 100,000 people from the city of Irvine.

The wildfire began as a 10-acre blaze on Monday morning. Aided by winds as strong as 70 mph, it scorched 7,200 acres by Monday evening, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. About 500 firefighters are battling the fire, which is 0% contained.

“I just want to say our number one focus is to protect our residents, ensure their safety, their animals’ safety, and I want to encourage all other residents affected by the smoke to close their windows,” Irvine Mayor Christina Shea said Monday, the Voice of OC reported.

Screenshot/City of Irvine Some 100,000 people have been ordered to evacuate their homes in Irvine, California.

An estimated 60,000 people had fled their homes by Monday night, when officials in Irvine expanded their evacuation order to cover a population of about 100,000 â€” more than a third of the city’s residents.

Two firefighters have been critically injured while fighting the blaze, suffering second- and third-degree burns, CNN reported.

Earlier on Monday, the University of California, Irvine, announced the cancellation of all classes.

No deaths have been reported.

