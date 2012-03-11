Thousands Of Veterans Are About To Get Laid Off, And They're Not Happy About Their Job Prospects

Photo: flikr/DVIDSHUB

With plans on the table to cut thousands of military jobs in the coming months, new research shows the servicemen and women who could be forced out aren’t optimistic about their prospects for future employment.A study by military family financial consultant First Command Financialrevealed that 70 per cent of middle-class military families are not very confident about civilian employment opportunities for veterans. Just 25 per cent of those surveyed believe there will be sufficient jobs in the civilian work force for unemployed veterans.



While the government is attempting to help, military members are not encouraged by its solutions, which include enacting the VOW to Hire Heroes Act, a new law providing employers with tax credits for hiring out-of-work veterans.

[10 Business You Didn’t Know Were Started by Women]

“These anemic confidence levels underscore the high unemployment rates we have seen among veterans today as well as proposed plans for defence cutbacks and downsizing tomorrow,” said Scott Spiker, CEO of First Command Financial Services. “When active-duty service members see highly trained and tested veterans struggling to find meaningful work, they are justifiably worried about the thousands of vets who will be entering the civilian work force in the next few years.”

In addition to concerns for out-of-work veterans, many surveyed service members — nearly 40 per cent — say they’re nervous about their own career in the military. Their top concerns include downsizing of the armed forces, pay and benefits cutbacks and overall job security.

The study was based on surveys of 530 active-duty U.S. military members.

Chad Brooks is a Chicago-based freelance writer who has worked in public relations and spent 10 years as a newspaper reporter and now works as a freelancer business and technology reporter. You can reach him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @cbrooks76.

This post originally appeared at BusinessNewsDaily.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.