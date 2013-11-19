Thousands Of SUNY Cortland Students Rioted During The Annual 'Cortaca Jug' This Weekend

SUNY Cortland students broke out into a riot after the annual “Cortaca” football game between Cortland and longtime rival Ithaca College this weekend.

Thousands of Cortland students took to the streets during the day Saturday, apparently while the game was still being played in Ithaca. Cortland ended up winning, 28-24.

BroBible called it the “Most Ratchet College Riot Ever,” writing that it was even worse than the student riot at the University of Delaware earlier this year. According to some students’ accounts, the weekend’s madness included arrests, car flippings, and at least one person walking around with an ax.

“As the president of SUNY Cortland, I would like to personally apologise to the Cortland community for the inexcusable behaviour of some of our students related to Saturday’s football game with Ithaca College,” the university’s president said in a statement.

About 30 people were arrested Saturday, The Syracuse Post-Standard reports. It is unclear how many of those were SUNY Cortland students.

Students seemed split as to whether the weekend was awesome or terrible:

Bitterbaum apologized on behalf of the school for cortaca. Speak for yourself bitterbaum #SorryNotSorry

No student or alum should be proud of these actions & negative attention, Cortaca is supposed to be fun, not dangerous. It has gone too far.

First shower since cortaca scrubbin all that shame away

Here are some pictures from the day:

This girl needed protection from flying beer bottles so she wore a pasta strainer on her head #Cortaca pic.twitter.com/4NUYyk5Wpy

took 8 cops and a K9 dog to arrest my best friend who was carrying an ax around Cortland @SUNYPartyStory #cortaca pic.twitter.com/EkDNPpZB27

