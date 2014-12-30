Here Are All The Juicy Details From Margaret Thatcher's Secret Government Papers

Reuters/Kieran Doherty Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in 1996.

The National Archives just released a bundle of secret government papers, many of which are from Margaret Thatcher’s private office.

The documents were made public under the 30-year rule, which keeps them under wraps for three decades.

There are some historical gems in there, ranging from UK economic policy (1985 was around the time the monetarist policies that started in 1980 and 1981 started to look unhealthy) to UK-Soviet relations.

There’s correspondence between Thatcher and Oleg Gordievsky — one of the most successful double agents ever — and a letter from Soviet Premier Mikhail Gorbachev’s wife, informing the British government that there were 500 Soviet recipes for potatoes.

A lot of current Conservative politicians that crop up repeatedly in the files: John Redwood MP, Oliver Letwin, and David Willetts were close advisers to Thatcher at the time before becoming ministers later on.

Here’s all the juicy details that have been dug out so far:

