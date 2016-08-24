Thousands of Qantas staff will get up to a $3000 bonus after record result

Ryan PierseCity of Sydney/Getty Images

The record annual profit of $1.53 billion at Qantas will also mean a bonus for staff.

The airline is paying a cash bonus totalling $75 million for 25,000 non-executive staff, made up of $3,000 for full time employees and $2,500 for part timers.

The record result bonus, combined with a special cash payment last year, means that $165 million in benefits for non-executives are being paid in just over a year.

In July 2015, Qantas announced that employees covered by a wages freeze policy will receive a bonus payment worth 5% of their base annual salary. About 28,000 Qantas employees benefited at a cost of $90 million.

Of course, management staff and senior executives get rewarded separately. Up to last year, when Qantas posted its best result since the GFC, managers hadn’t had a rise for three years.

CEO Alan Joyce got $11.8 million for 2015 because of the big turnaround at Qantas.

Shareholders today heard they were getting their first dividend payout since 2009. They receive a fully-franked dividend of 7 cents a share, totalling $134 million.

Over the past 12 months, Qantas has completed a $505 million capital return and a $500 million share buy-back.

The improved profitability is on the back of a $2.1 billion transformation program and cheaper fuel prices.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.