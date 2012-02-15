Thousands Of People Are Looking For Love On LinkedIn

Photo: Flickr/StephenandMelanie

There’s an episode of Sex in the City where Charlotte decides to use her best business networking tactics to find her true love.Now, real life is imitating TV.



A new dating site called Hitch.me turns your LinkedIn network into a search for a soulmate — or in some cases a business partner.

People are flocking to it. Although Hitch.me only launched about a month ago, some 2,000 people have already signed on. And so far, it’s somewhat of a ladies market with more men using it.

The site was built by Toronto resident Naveed Nadir, who is married with a couple of young kids.

“This idea came to me last year after LinkedIn launched their API. How can I do something that fills a void in the market? A lot of people are interested in using LinkedIn for dating, but it’s not that easy because LinkedIn is set up for job hunting and networking,” he says.

So he built a site that is outside of LinkedIn — but has the company’s stamp of approval. Hitch.me does not search through your whole LinkedIn network looking for suitable mates, only those who join Hitch.me. But it does allow you to see the full profiles of people it matches to you.

The site is inexpensive, too. Hitch.me uses a credit system that only charges when you use it. Registration is free and gains you 200 credits.

$10 gets you 300 credits and $50 gets you 2,500. It costs nothing until you want to contact a “prospect.” Hitch.me uses the cute business metaphor throughout so for 50 credits you can make a pitch and for 100 credits you can do a presentation, including sending a video.One funny thing. Hitch.me’s tagline is “Get Hitched with a Professional” and about 10% are taking that literally. They are using the site to find potential business partners, not lovers, says Nadir.

The site has plenty of privacy settings, too, so you won’t be revealing your love search to your network and co-workers.

Here’s some cool stats that Nadir sent us about Hitch.me in its first month:

Launch Date: January 13

Total Registered Users approximately 2000

Breakdown: 60% Male 40% Female

Users By Countries: 45% US, 14% India,

Annual Income greater than 100k: 51% of users

Majority of users hold management or executive management positions

Messages sent: 1000

Number of Credit Transactions Made: 5300

