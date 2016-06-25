Thousands of people are gathering across Australia today to rally for marriage equality

Photo: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images.

Thousands of people are gathering across Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Brisbane today to rally for marriage equality ahead of the federal election.

The rallies by non-profit organisation Equal Love began at 1pm on Saturday at the steps of Sydney’s Town Hall and Melbourne’s State Library calling for an end to discrimination of LGBTIQ people and their relationships.

Many participants of the rally could be seen draped with rainbow flags and holding placards which read: “Queer pride saves lives.”

Organisers of the rally are gathering support for the Labor party saying that “we are sick of our rights being swept under the carpet, to be dealt with at another time…we are totally sick of these excuses and talk of plebiscite delays”.

“It’s about something very simple — love is love, fair is fair, and equality is not negotiable,” said premier of Victoria Daniel Andrews who addressed the crowds.

The Turnbull government has promised to hold a plebiscite on the issue of same-sex marriage if re-elected. But according to recent reports by the ABC, MPs will still be able to vote against same-sex marriage regardless of the results of the plebiscite.

A Canberra rally for marriage equality will take place at Petrie Plaza on Sunday at 1pm.

Here’s a look at the rallies below.

Chloe & I were proud to lend our support to the marriage equality rally in Brisbane today. pic.twitter.com/lI0PenyguE — Bill Shorten (@billshortenmp) June 25, 2016

Massive #equallove rally in Brisbane right now! pic.twitter.com/MyivWRgfii — Terri Butler MP (@terrimbutler) June 25, 2016

Great to see so many marching at Rally for Marriage Equality in Brisbane #marriageequality #equallove #votepirate pic.twitter.com/Fmm9ObzHl3 — Brandon Selic (@brandon_selic) June 25, 2016

