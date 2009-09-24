Thousands Of Madoff Investors Have Identity Stolen

More bad luck for Madoff investors. A computer containing info on 2200 victims has been stolen.



What’s more, they weren’t even informed right away.

“So this happened two months ago and now they are first telling us? What are we, fourth-class citizens?” investor Richard Friedman, told Newsday.

Some small relief: AlixPartners — the firm whose employee had the computer — has offered to pay them for two years worth of free credit monitoring.

