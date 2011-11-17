Thousands Of Kuwaitis Storm Parliament To Protest Corruption

Thousands of Kuwaiti demonstrators sacked parliament on Wednesday after being beaten by police during a march calling for the prime minister’s resignation.



Omar Hasan of the Associated Press reports the crowd burst into parliament, sang the national anthem, and left.

One of the protest’s leaders Mussallam al-Barrak told AP, “Now, we have entered the house of the people.”

At least five protesters were wounded in the attack.

From the AP:

Tension has been building in Kuwait over the past three months after it was alleged that about 16 MPs in the 50-member parliament received about $350 million (259 million euros) in bribes.

The opposition has been leading a campaign to oust the premier, whom they accuse of failing to run the wealthy nation and fight corruption, which has become wide-spread.

Kuwait has been forced to dissolve their parliament three times since 2006 over allegations of graft and illegal donations.



