Thousands Of Flights Cancelled As Snow Pummels The Midwest

The Midwest is getting pummelled by snow, and the big storm looks like its heading to the Northeast.



More than 1,300 flights within, into, or out of the United States have been canceled today, according to FlightAware.com.

The bulk of cancellations are at Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway airports, where the snow is already falling.

Of the 909 US flights that have already been canceled for tomorrow, most were scheduled to leave from or arrive at Washington, D.C.’s Dulles and Reagan airports, where residents are bracing for the wet, heavy snow.

