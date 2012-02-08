Thousands Of Pit Bull Lovers Are Outraged At McDonald's For This Insensitive Radio Ad

Just weeks after McDonald’s failed Twitter campaign, the fast-food giant has managed to draw the ire of thousands of dog owners after running a radio ad that says petting a pit bull is more risky than “trying a brand new menu item at McDonald’s.”



The commercial was yanked after it played for only few days in Kansas City, according to the AP.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said, “The ad was insensitive in its mention of pit bulls. We apologise. As soon as we learned of it, we tracked the source and had the local markets pull the ad immediately. We’ll do a better job next time. It’s never our intent to offend anyone with how we communicate news about McDonald’s.”

A Facebook page titled “Pit Bulls Against McDonald’s,” was immediately launched in the campaign’s aftermath and has already garnered close to 10,000 Likes. (To be fair, the ad only references “stray” pitbulls.)

Listen to the radio ad below:



