Thousands of Australians are joining walks on the first anniversary of William Tyrrell's disappearance

Thousands of Australians around the country have signed up for the nationwide “Walk for William” events today, marking one year since toddler William Tyrrell’s disappearance in Kendall.

Nearly 80 “Walk for William” events have been scheduled today with the main walk finishing at the Kendall Showgrounds, including one overseas event in Canada.

Tyrrell was aged 3 when he disappeared while playing in his grandmother’s backyard on the mid-north coast of New South Wales.

His disappearance saw waves of support with hundreds of police, SES volunteers and the local community searching without success for the boy.

The case has rarely strayed far from public consciousness with authorities looking into the possibility that Tyrrell may have been abducted.

Earlier this week, person of interest William Spedding, uploaded a home video denying his involvement with the missing toddler.

He appealed for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers saying: “My wife Margaret and I offer the Tyrrell family our sincere commiserations in the tragic event of William’s disappearance.”

Child protection advocacy group Bravehearts is running the campaign today.

“This special event will provide the hundreds of searchers and community members with the opportunity to reflect on their strength of spirit and their tremendous effort in the search for William, the little boy in the Spider-Man suit,” Bravehearts chief Hetty Johnston told the ABC.

“It will also be a poignant reminder to everyone that little William is still missing; that we must not give up hope; that we must continue the search and never give up looking until we find William and bring him home,” she said.

People have already taken to social media to document their walks.

